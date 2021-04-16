In a move that marks SPI/FilmBox’s expansion in the Scandinavian market, the global media company has inked its first distribution deal with Waoo, Danish pay TV and broadband provider.

The agreement makes SPI’s FightBox available to Waoo subscribers in English, effective as of 30 March.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented: “At SPI, we continue to invest and expand our reach in Europe and are delighted to start a partnership with Waoo for FightBox, a product which we believe will resonate well with combat sports enthusiasts in Denmark, as it does around the region, with its content slate dedicated to the best MMA programming from all over the world.”

FightBox broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world including Fight Exclusive Night, Cage Fury Fighting Championship, King of Kings Hero’s World Series, Makowski Fighting Championship, Superkombat and Oktagon.

Mette Wenneberg Dinsen, head of TV content at Waoo, said: “We are always seeking to push the limits of our customers’ expectations by providing Denmark’s widest range of sports and entertainment. We know that sports play an important role when customers need to choose TV provider. FightBox is a perfect fit to our strategy, and we are excited about our partnership with SPI International. Enthusiasts of combat sports and MMA in Denmark will now have access to the best MMA programming in the world.”