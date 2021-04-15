Liberty Latin America subsidiary VTR, Chile’s largest cable and mobile telecoms operator, has selected Media Distillery’s EPG Correction solution across its TV channels to improve the user experience.
VTR provides services of pay-TV, broadband internet, fixed and mobile telephony, VoIP telephony services, equipment, and long-distance roaming services for businesses. It separately commercialises services through a triple format pack and has more than 1.5 million customers throughout the country and also operates an MVNO.
As a result of its first deployment in Latin America, Media Distillery says VTR’s subscribers are now getting more seamless TV viewing. AI technology, which went live at VTR this month, allows cable TV subscribers to re-watch their favourite programmes with precisely correct start times when using the Replay TV pack.
The new technology is designed to solve the problem of misalignment.
Typically, a TV platform starts playing linear broadcasts from the EPG-indicated start time. However, TV programmes often don’t start exactly on the EPG time and without correction, notes Media Distillery, the viewer is forced to watch the end of the previous programme or part of the commercial break. Even worse, if a programme starts earlier than the EPG time, subscribers miss out on the start of their selected show.
In extreme cases, this time misalignment can mean the viewer having to endure as much 30 minutes of the previous programme; this means watching content possibly of no interest or, alternatively, inadvertently seeing a spoiler. Otherwise the viewer might miss up to 10 minutes of shows, the beginning having been effectively cut off. These scenarios can cause huge frustration for consumers who today expect great video experiences for all TV content.
And this is especially crucial in today’s TV industry warned Media Distillery. In order to remain competitive, service providers need to offer a seamless experience for viewing of broadcast content in replay as well as for on-demand content. Media Distillery‘s advanced technology uses AI to accurately identify time markers in video content. As a result, viewers can replay a broadcast TV programme and see the show precisely from the very beginning.
Using real-time analysis across multiple channels, EPG Correction from Media Distillery makes automatic replay start-time adjustments to coincide with the actual start and end times of TV programmes as they are broadcast. As a result, users can navigate programmes more accurately, and enjoy a harmonious viewing experience.
The Media Distillery system uses deep content understanding to identify and label features in audiovisual media automatically, enabling TV service providers to enhance the presentation of programmes and deliver a better viewing experience that meets the expectations of viewers. “We’re excited to optimise our Replay TV platform for VTR subscribers through Media Distillery innovation; our customers can now enjoy a better video experience," said Edwin Elberg, senior director entertainment and connectivity products of Liberty Latin America.
“Streaming services have in recent years set a new benchmark for seamless viewing experiences, and consumers today have high expectations for all aspects of video UX,” added Media Distillery CEO Roland Sars. “We are honoured that VTR, our first Latin American customer, has chosen Media Distillery technology to deliver an enhanced viewer experience.”
