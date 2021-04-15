As 5G networks are becoming more widespread, telecom advertisers are seizing the opportunity to educate consumers about what’s possible in a 5G-enabled world and, says data from the Innovid iQ dashboard, telecom total video impressions are growing strongly in 2021.
Based on an analysis of over 195 billion impressions across more than 600 advertisers annually, the dashboard highlights the changes in video ad campaign impressions and engagement, as well as impressions by publisher type and device across auto, CPG, finance, pharma, retail and telecom.
The data from the advertising and analytics platform showed that in March 2021. Total video impressions grew +45% year-over-year in March 2021. TV (+45%) and mobile (+41%) impression volume grew substantially year-over-over year. TV impression growth was driven by telecom (+239%), auto (+93%), and CPG (+92%). Mobile impression growth was largely driven by the telecom (+149%) and retail (+115%) verticals.
Overall telecom impressions grew by 181% year-on-year. Telecom has taken an omni-channel approach with strong year-over-year impression growth in TV (+239%) and mobile (+149%) this March. Mobile led impression share (44%) closely followed by TV (41%) in March 2021.
“As 5G networks are becoming more widespread, telecom advertisers are seizing the opportunity to educate consumers about what’s possible in a 5G-enabled world,” said Stephanie Geno, SVP, marketing at Innovid. “Last month, global video ad impressions for the telecom industry grew 181% year over year, with both CTV and mobile video impressions skyrocketing. Even PC saw triple-digit growth, signalling that telecom advertisers are embracing an omni-channel approach to video.”
