Hot on the heels of revealing that traditional pay-TV subscribers in Western Europe are set for a continued fall while OTT and IPTV uptake is rising, analyst Digital TV Research is predicting that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) in the region will grow strongly over the next five years.
The Western Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report forecasts that Western Europe will have 234 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up from 137 million at the end of 2020. Despite losing market share through sharp competition, Netflix is projected to be by far the largest SVOD platform in the region with 74 million paying subscribers by 2026. This would represent an increase of 20 million compared with 2020.
Now available in most Western European countries, Disney+ is expected by the analyst to become the second largest platform by 2025 and total 55 million paying subscribers by 2026, up by 36 million on 2020. Disney+’s growth will see it knock Amazon Prime Video into third place, the latter growing from 40.2 million customers in 2021 to 52.82 million by 2026.
Also of note to Digital TV Research in Western Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report was HBO Max which will launch in the six countries where it already has operations – the Nordic countries, Portugal and Spain before the end of 2021. It is expected to grow form 2.4 million customers in 2021 to 3.3 million across six countries by 2026.
However, the analyst noted that if HBO Max started across the region’s 18 countries in 2021, it would likely have amassed 10 million subscribers by 2026. This will not happen in some key European countries due to existing exclusive contracts. For example, HBO’s contract with Sky in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy and the UK lasts until 2025.
