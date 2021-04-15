A study from Tremor Video and Unruly has uncovered just how central connected TV (CTV) has become for US digital advertisers, and how it will be central in their future brand marketing strategies.
The Future Is Home research showed how advertisers are currently thinking about the opportunities, challenges and effectiveness of the fast-emerging CTV medium, within the broader context of their marketing mix. The research by Tremor Video, Unruly and MTM Global surveyed around 200 US and UK ad professionals in December 2020. All respondents who took part in the study work for either a brand, media agency, DSP or trading desk and have experience planning or buying TV or online digital advertising over the last 12 months.
Since the Covid pandemic’s onset, Tremor Video says that it has observed an acceleration in the shift from linear TV to CTV, as more viewers have turned to ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) in particular for their dynamic streaming content. And among the key findings in its The Future Is Home survey was that nearly three-quarters (72%) of US digital advertising professionals believe that CTV reaches target audiences more effectively than linear TV, with 85% making CTV a key part of their video strategy. This was indicated by 90% of media agencies and 75% of brand advertisers. In addition, 90% of respondents plan to increase their 2021 CTV budgets, with an average increase of 53%. Overall, 94% of respondents believe that CTV campaigns successfully meet their marketing objectives.
Just over half (56%) of media agency respondents and 37% of brand advertiser respondents predict that more than half of their video budgets will be spent on CTV in 2021 while three-quarters of respondents regarded CTV as being more important to their business' marketing success during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tremor’s research suggests that CTV is more effective in driving consumer actions than linear TV. According to a recent Tremor study, consumers exposed to CTV advertising are 71% more likely to advocate and tell a friend about a brand than consumers exposed to linear TV, with 52% more likely to buy a product and 45% more likely to visit a store or product website.
“As a result of consumers increasingly engaging with CTV content and at notably higher rates since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, we are seeing more and more advertisers making CTV a prominent fixture in their strategic planning,” Justin Chadwick, VP Marketing at Tremor Video commenting on the findings of The Future Is Home report. “We believe this growth trend is likely to continue, as our research suggests that advertisers perceive CTV not only as an essential component of their media mix, but also as an effective one in terms of fulfilling their key business objectives.”
Since the Covid pandemic’s onset, Tremor Video says that it has observed an acceleration in the shift from linear TV to CTV, as more viewers have turned to ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) in particular for their dynamic streaming content. And among the key findings in its The Future Is Home survey was that nearly three-quarters (72%) of US digital advertising professionals believe that CTV reaches target audiences more effectively than linear TV, with 85% making CTV a key part of their video strategy. This was indicated by 90% of media agencies and 75% of brand advertisers. In addition, 90% of respondents plan to increase their 2021 CTV budgets, with an average increase of 53%. Overall, 94% of respondents believe that CTV campaigns successfully meet their marketing objectives.
Just over half (56%) of media agency respondents and 37% of brand advertiser respondents predict that more than half of their video budgets will be spent on CTV in 2021 while three-quarters of respondents regarded CTV as being more important to their business' marketing success during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tremor’s research suggests that CTV is more effective in driving consumer actions than linear TV. According to a recent Tremor study, consumers exposed to CTV advertising are 71% more likely to advocate and tell a friend about a brand than consumers exposed to linear TV, with 52% more likely to buy a product and 45% more likely to visit a store or product website.
“As a result of consumers increasingly engaging with CTV content and at notably higher rates since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, we are seeing more and more advertisers making CTV a prominent fixture in their strategic planning,” Justin Chadwick, VP Marketing at Tremor Video commenting on the findings of The Future Is Home report. “We believe this growth trend is likely to continue, as our research suggests that advertisers perceive CTV not only as an essential component of their media mix, but also as an effective one in terms of fulfilling their key business objectives.”