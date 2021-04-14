Viaccess-Orca Secure Video Player features client-side advertising insertion (CSAI) capabilities, maximising monetisation opportunities for Mola TV.

Ching Ping Lee, CTO at Mola TV, said: “Our goal is to deliver more than just live sports coverage of EPL matches — we want to provide fans with a personalised sports streaming experience. VO Secure Video Player enables us to share insights about viewers with advertisers while keeping data secure and complying with privacy-related regulations. We’ve already integrated the player on more than 3 million devices, an amazing feat made possible by VO’s ultra-responsive technical support team.”

Added Dokyung Lee, vice president of sales APAC at Viaccess-Orca: “The Indonesian market is characterised by a high diversity of devices, ranging from low-cost to high-end smartphones, tablets, and set-top boxes. It was important for Mola TV to partner with an experienced technology provider supporting all diversity of devices. Mola TV chose VO Secure Video Player because it is one of the most mature solutions available with a track record for successful deployments by leading operators and content providers around the world.”