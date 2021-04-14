Reality TV format Love Island continues to flourish and roll out across the world and has now been commissioned by TV Nova in Czech Republic and Markiza in Slovakia.

This marks the 21st version for the format, which sees single men and women live together in a villa and couple up in the hope of finding love and winning a cash prize. The local version will be produced by Paprika Studios at the ITV Studios hub on Gran Canaria. The first season is going to be released this autumn on SVOD platform VOYO.

Silvia Majeská, programming director, TV Nova and Markíza, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Voyo in Czech and Slovakia will bring original production of the worldwide successful format Love Island. We have been fans of the format and look forward to giving our audiences in both markets a chance to escape to the beautiful and exotic Canary Islands, filled with love, romance and fun. Love Island will be one of many original productions we plan to release on Voyo in the months to come.”