Global sales are building for London/Brighton-based factual specialist indie distributor Orange Smarty which has announced new territories for some of its best performing returning series and a volume deal to support a new channel launch in Poland.
Leading the deals, TVP in Poland has acquired almost 90 hours of property-search format A Place in the Sun, now in its 13thseries on Channel 4 in the UK for its new channel offering, TVP Woman which launched last month. The Freeform Productions show, in which property experts help house-hunters to search for their dream home in the sun has also broken new territories with MTV Oy Finland buying the fifth series of the Winter Sun strand of the show.
Freeform Productions is also behind Channel 4’s property format Coast Vs Country (pictured), in which two presenters compete to find the perfect home for a conflicted couple, one of whom wants to live by the coast and other in the country. The second and third series have been acquired by Ananey Israel.
“In a disrupted market, broadcasters are looking for content that has a history of ratings success, and an ability to bring a returning audience,” said Orange Smarty founder and CEO Karen Young commenting on the deals. “Despite the lack of travel the appetite for aspirational programming is higher than ever. On top of this premium quality factual that speaks directly to an audience has never been more in demand.”
Freeform Productions is also behind Channel 4’s property format Coast Vs Country (pictured), in which two presenters compete to find the perfect home for a conflicted couple, one of whom wants to live by the coast and other in the country. The second and third series have been acquired by Ananey Israel.
“In a disrupted market, broadcasters are looking for content that has a history of ratings success, and an ability to bring a returning audience,” said Orange Smarty founder and CEO Karen Young commenting on the deals. “Despite the lack of travel the appetite for aspirational programming is higher than ever. On top of this premium quality factual that speaks directly to an audience has never been more in demand.”