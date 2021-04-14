The IABM offers networking opportunities that allow member companies to shape and define advances within the industry. As an emerging broadcast company, NativeWaves aims to play a key part in the development and adoption of technology that delivers a synchronised and personalised viewing experiences across multiple screens.

NativeWaves CEO Christof Haslauer (pictured) said: “At NativeWaves, we use ultra-low latency streaming technology to deliver compelling and immersive viewer experiences from live events. Membership of IABM will provide us with the ideal platform to showcase our offering and work with leaders inthe industry to bring these experiences to the market. We look forward to collaborating with other IABM members to deliver amazing viewer experiences.”

Lisa Collins, Head of Membership Engagement at the IABM, added: “We are delighted to welcome NativeWaves to our membership and look forward to introducing them to our wide range of networking opportunities.”

The high precision synchronisation solution offered by NativeWaves allows audiences to choose what they want to see by providing instant access to alternate camera angles, audio and data feeds, without any lagging sequences or interruptions.

“Fans today want to craft and control their own viewing experience,” Haslaurer added. “By working with likeminded broadcast and media technology partners we aim to put as much personalisation power as possible at their fingertips.”