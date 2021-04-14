In what could be a landmark development for Spanish-language media in the US, Televisa and Univision have come together to create what they say will be the global leader in Spanish-language media.
The combination brings together the two leading media businesses in the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world: Univision in the US, the largest Spanish-language media market by value, and Televisa in Mexico, which is the most populous Spanish-language market in the world. The resulting business is said by the partners to have the largest long-form library of content in the world, a powerful portfolio of IP and global sports rights, fuelled by the most prolific Spanish-language production infrastructure.
Moreover, the new Televisa-Univision says that it will have the operating assets, financial scale and audience reach to accelerate its digital transformation and deliver a differentiated streaming proposition to what the company argues is an underserved global Spanish-language population. The new firm calculates that the Spanish-language market, which represents around 600 million people globally, and an aggregate GDP of about $7 trillion, and is significantly not addressed appropriately from a streaming perspective relative to other major markets. It adds that less than 10% of the Spanish speaking population currently use an OTT video product, compared with the English language market where nearly 70% of the population has at least one streaming service.
In 2020, Televisa produced more than 86,000 hours of content across every genre and category, including sports and special events, dramas, newscasts, situation comedies, game shows, reality shows, children’s programs, comedy and variety programmes, musical and cultural events, movies and educational programming. Televisa will also contribute its four free-to-air channels, 27 pay-TV networks channels and stations, its Videocine movie studio and Blim TV subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service; and the Televisa trademark. These media assets comprise the definitive market leader in Mexico.
Televisa will be the largest shareholder in Televisa-Univision with an equity stake of approximately 45%. As a part of the agreement, its will retain ownership of izzi Telecom, Sky, and other businesses, as well as the main real estate associated with the production facilities, the broadcasting licenses and transmission infrastructure in Mexico.
“We are creating a company which is a leader across multi-media categories, unified over the largest territories and with the scale and focus to deliver the most compelling content experience to Spanish-language consumers around the world,” comment Televisa co-chief executive officers Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia. “We are confident that this strategic transaction will maximise the potential of our content segment, while allowing us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on growth opportunities at our telecom business.”
Univision’s assets include the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 61 television stations and 58 radio stations in major US Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico, and prominent digital assets including its recently launched AVOD streaming service, PrendeTV.
“This transformative combination brings together the leading network serving US Spanish-language audiences with the leading media platform in Mexico powered by the most powerful Spanish-language content engine in the world,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis commenting on the merger. “Televisa-Univision will emerge as the leading global Spanish-language multi-media company, uniquely positioned to capture the significant market opportunity for Spanish speakers worldwide.”
