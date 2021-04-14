MediaKind has integrated Zixi in the CE Mini contribution encoder, a cost effective, low power, small form factor device that enables TV service providers delivering broadcast-quality live video reliably over managed or unmanaged IP networks.

Part of MediaKind’s end-to-end portfolio of contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution media solutions, which can connect to professional or pro-sumer cameras via SDI or HDMI interfaces, and provides MPEG-4 AVC or HEVC video encoding as well as a range of audio encoding options. The CE Mini provides the compression performance expected from a MediaKind professional contribution encoder making it ideal for many live video contribution use cases and is particularly suited to delivering live video into public cloud instances or social media platforms. The CE Mini provides the video and audio compression together with the security and error protection required to provide a reliable contribution link.

Boris Felts, head of products, MediaKind, said: “With Zixi’s excellent reputation for delivering live, broadcast-quality video our customers have asked that we integrate the SDVP. We are happy to partner with Zixi and deliver best in class solutions to the market, that will allow our customers to seamlessly leverage proven architectures with market tested technology."

Added John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi: “Some of the world’s biggest brands have been asking for the Zixi-integrated MediaKind offering. This is a great first step in our partnership, and we look forward to expanded collaboration with incremental products later in the year.”