OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Vyve Broadband, a communications services provider primarily serving rural communities in 16 states.

Under the agreement, Vyve will expand its use of OpenVault’s cloud-based solutions and tools into newly acquired markets. The agreement extends the long-standing relationship between Vyve and OpenVault, which continues to focus on identifying and truly understanding usage behaviour patterns as well as driving customer education, engagement and satisfaction.

Phil Spencer, president and CEO of Vyve Broadband, said: “OpenVault’s unique approach to big data analytics, combined with deep domain expertise, aligns with our commitment to deliver the best possible broadband solutions. As a result, we gain deeper insight into our customers’ broadband usage behaviors, enabling us to provide optimal bandwidth speeds and service that enhance the broadband experience for our growing subscriber base.”

Added Mark Trudeau, CEO of OpenVault: “Our quarterly OVBI reports demonstrate the explosive growth that operators have experienced in recent years, and especially during the pandemic. Vyve’s continued desire to gain greater understanding of consumer broadband behavior and its zeal in ensuring the highest quality network performance have enabled it to meet increased demand head-on, and have positioned Vyve as a leader as operators increasingly adopt ‘Broadband First’ strategies. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership and being an intregal part of their growth and expansion.”