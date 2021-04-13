Leading Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service STARZPLAY has announced the launch of a new add-on in partnership with BluTV, Turkey’s first and largest local subscription video-on-demand.
Under the terms of the partnership, STARZPLAY subscribers in MENA will have access to BluTV’s Turkish catalogue featuring popular local drama series, all dubbed in Arabic. The add-on will be available as a dedicated branded area across all STARZPLAY’s existing platforms. Offering additional value as part of the launch, STARZPLAY subscribers can enjoy BluTV’s spectacular Turkish portfolio free for the first three months anytime, anywhere and from any device.
“We are excited to partner with Middle-East’s leading streamer service provider which offers us a fantastic opportunity to bring compelling stories for fans of Turkish entertainment in the region,” said Aydin Dogan Yalcindag, founder and CEO of BluTV. “Turkish programming has a massive following in the Arab World and as pioneers of Turkish SVOD market, we are thrilled to extend our offering for fans in the region. Our investor, US TV giant Discovery, has an established partnership with STARZPLAY in the MENA region, which presented a great opportunity to expand our services into new markets and offer true value to customers.”
The move accelerates STARZPLAY’s expansion strategy to deliver diversified content for its growing subscriber base. Earlier this year, it launched two add-on services in partnership with global brands, discovery+ and UFC.
“In the highly competitive SVOD sector, it is important to update our content offering continuously and provide diversified entertainment choices that are relevant to our subscribers, added STARZPLAY CCO and co-founder Danny Bates. “Our partnership with BluTV is an extension of our business strategy for 2021 as we continue to make inroads in content aggregation. BluTV’s portfolio offers a wide breadth of compelling programming driven by family-oriented storytelling and we are confident that these Turkish series will be enjoyed by all.”
