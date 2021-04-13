Leading independent distributor all3media International has revealed that it has finalised deals in the Americas, Europe and Australasia for Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s Unstoppable Film & Television’s international thriller The Drowning.
Produced in association with all3media International for the UK’s Channel 5, the four-part identity thriller stars Jill Halfpenny, Jonas Armstrong and Rupert Penry-Jones and premiered to 2.8 million viewers on the UK broadcast channel 5 earlier this year, exceeding the channel’s slot average by 144%.
he Drowning tells the story of Jodie (Halfpenny) who since losing her son eight years ago she has been rebuilding her life. Yet when she catches sight of teenage boy Daniel she is convinced she has found her missing son, and her actions threaten to up-end the life that she has carefully pieced back together. Whether she is right or not, in that moment her spark of hope is ignited and she commits to a dangerous and transgressive path that will take her to the edge of reason. How far will she go? How far would any of us go to find a missing child?
Written by Tim Dynevor (Emmerdale), The Drowning is directed by Carolina Giammetta (Vera) and produced by Mary McCarthy. Executive producers are Noel Clarke (Bulletproof), Jason Maza (Bulletproof), Alexandra Stone and Catriona McKenzie. It is created by Francesca Brill (Cuckoo, The Bait) and Luke Watson (Britannia, Ripper Street). Sebastian Cardwell serves as the Commissioning Editor for Channel 5.
all3media International has now signed a new deal with AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and Acorn TV which will see the drama broadcasting simultaneously on both platforms across the US and South America from 6 May . Acorn TV will offer the series in the US, Canada and Latin America, while Sundance Now is available in the US and Canada.
“The Drowning is attracting keen interest on the global stage with its combination of renowned talent on- and off-screen and gripping storyline,” commented Sally Habbershaw, EVP, Americas at all3media International. “We’re delighted to see this buzz result in an initial round of deals in key territories, including a simultaneous Sundance Now/Acorn broadcast that will ensure the drama reaches the maximum number of viewers across their broad audience space.”
Matthew Graham, general manager for Acorn TV and Sundance Now, added, “We’re excited to partner with frequent collaborator all3media international to bring both Acorn TV and Sundance Now subscribers another popular British drama. With a riveting script and top-notch ensemble, our subscribers across the US, Canada and Latin America are sure to be sucked into this addictive new thriller.”
he Drowning tells the story of Jodie (Halfpenny) who since losing her son eight years ago she has been rebuilding her life. Yet when she catches sight of teenage boy Daniel she is convinced she has found her missing son, and her actions threaten to up-end the life that she has carefully pieced back together. Whether she is right or not, in that moment her spark of hope is ignited and she commits to a dangerous and transgressive path that will take her to the edge of reason. How far will she go? How far would any of us go to find a missing child?
Written by Tim Dynevor (Emmerdale), The Drowning is directed by Carolina Giammetta (Vera) and produced by Mary McCarthy. Executive producers are Noel Clarke (Bulletproof), Jason Maza (Bulletproof), Alexandra Stone and Catriona McKenzie. It is created by Francesca Brill (Cuckoo, The Bait) and Luke Watson (Britannia, Ripper Street). Sebastian Cardwell serves as the Commissioning Editor for Channel 5.
all3media International has now signed a new deal with AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and Acorn TV which will see the drama broadcasting simultaneously on both platforms across the US and South America from 6 May . Acorn TV will offer the series in the US, Canada and Latin America, while Sundance Now is available in the US and Canada.
“The Drowning is attracting keen interest on the global stage with its combination of renowned talent on- and off-screen and gripping storyline,” commented Sally Habbershaw, EVP, Americas at all3media International. “We’re delighted to see this buzz result in an initial round of deals in key territories, including a simultaneous Sundance Now/Acorn broadcast that will ensure the drama reaches the maximum number of viewers across their broad audience space.”
Matthew Graham, general manager for Acorn TV and Sundance Now, added, “We’re excited to partner with frequent collaborator all3media international to bring both Acorn TV and Sundance Now subscribers another popular British drama. With a riveting script and top-notch ensemble, our subscribers across the US, Canada and Latin America are sure to be sucked into this addictive new thriller.”