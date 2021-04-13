Just as it has made its technology available for US retail via national retailers, streaming content aggregator FreeCast has revealed that it has selected the 3READY Product Framework from 3 Screen Solutions to transform the user experience (UX) of its SelectTV aggregated OTT multiscreen service.
SelectTV is marketed as a disruptive offering aimed at the American market which promises “less time searching, more time watching”. Acting as a virtual operator, FreeCast brings together multiple streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and others. Key user benefits are a unified UI/UX across multiple devices, one account with unified subscription management and a single monthly bill. It offers TV shows, films, events and more online by organising all of the web's entertainment into a SmartGuide.
SelectTV SmartGuide searches, updates, organises, and manages over two million video sources daily and is available in browsers, iOS and Android apps. It also supports casting to most major TVs via Chromecast and Airplay support.
FreeCast has appointed 3SS to deploy 3READY as the foundation for a new, next-gen UX unified across platforms and devices. The UX will be integrated first to power streaming boxes and connected TV sets, followed by deployments for a wide range of popular consumer devices, ensuring that regardless of preferred viewing device, FreeCast’s customers will get the best service experience.
3SS will also co-define and co-design together with FreeCast based on 3READY Design & Experience System and deliver the unified UX to cover all these devices.
“We are excited to be working with 3SS, a widely acknowledged leader in advanced UX on a multitude of devices,” commented FreeCast CEO William Mobley. “We are confident that our subscribers, both existing and new, will be captivated by what is on track to be a world-class viewing experience.”
“We are very proud to be entrusted by FreeCast to deliver its next-gen UX, which aligns with our vision about the future of entertainment to create value by centralising access to all content in one place,” added 3SS managing director Kai-Christian Borchers.
