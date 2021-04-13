Evidence-based insights and consulting company Kantar has forged a global collaboration with video audience analytics firm Streamhub, to incorporate data from its video tagging technology into Streamhub’s enterprise analytics platform.









“We’re passionate about empowering video businesses, by helping manage the complex relationship between audiences, content and monetisation data,” added Kantar says that as it scales up its cross-media measurement capabilities, the partnership offers new capabilities in analysis and activation of online streaming audiences. The result say the two companies will be that media owners will now be able to use Streamhub’s enterprise platform to analyse any digital video content that integrates Kantar’s video-tagging technology, making audience analytics from live and on demand video streaming more intuitive and actionable.Kantar’s video tagging technology provides media owners, media agencies and brands with granular data on online video consumption, on specific programme or ad occurrences to get a more accurate view of media, whenever and however it is consumed. Streamhub’s enterprise platform has been designed to automate reporting and accommodate complex workflows between publishers, agencies and advertisers for cross-market video and connected TV census datasets.Whether content providers managing inventories or advertisers optimising campaign reach, access to the Streamhub platform will enable Kantar's clients to improve management and monetisation of audience on-demand viewing. They firms add that through more detailed insights of what video content people are consuming and how they can evaluate and justify digital investment choices, more accurately monitor content/channel performance, and maximise the effectiveness of their advertising space.“As industry currencies expand to incorporate more on-demand viewing data across platforms, we’re committed to providing our clients with a choice of analytics tools that equip them to optimise their content and advertising inventory and investments,” commented Bas De Vos, global director – audience targeting at Kantar . Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of collaborations we’re formalising across the ecosystem to ensure clients have the best choice and tools to meet their needs.”“We’re passionate about empowering video businesses, by helping manage the complex relationship between audiences, content and monetisation data,” added Streamhub CEO Aki Tsuchiya. “We’re incredibly proud to be collaborating with the world leader in audience measurement, working together towards this goal. To date, we have found resounding success both with individual media companies and market-wide implementations such as that in Japan, so this announcement represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform industry standard platforms back home in the UK and around the world.”