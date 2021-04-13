As part of the ongoing rapid expansion of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAS) services I the country, Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand reaching 300 million households worldwide, has made its debut on Samsung TV Plus in the US over linear and streaming platforms.









Samsung TV Plus users will have free, instant access to Love Nature’s original series and documentaries, including Land of Gremlins, Secrets of Wild Australia and Wildlife Icons. Device owners can also access Love Nature on select Samsung Galaxy mobile devices through the Galaxy Store and Google Play app stores and via their 2016 – 2021 Samsung TVs in the app section. Love Nature’s 4K series and documentaries are also available on Samsung’s owned and operated Clarity 4K channel.



Love Nature programming highlights on Samsung TV Plus include: Land of Gremlins (3x60’; 4K), a series that will take viewers to Madagascar where they will discover the island’s endemic species, including the endangered Silky Sifaka lemur and Ploughshare tortoise; Wildlife Icons (14x60’; 4K), which highlights the Big Five of the Savannah, as well as some of Africa’s lesser-known residents; Deadly Australians (4x60’; 4K), a look at the secret lives of Australia’s most notorious killers, including venomous snakes, deadly jellyfish, monster crocs and venom-laden spiders. On Earth Day, Samsung TV Plus users will celebrate with a selection of Love Nature blue chip content, including Marathons of Animal Empires (6x60’; 4K) and Arabian Inferno (5x60’; 4K).



Love Nature’s launch on



“Audiences around the world are displaying a growing appetite for free programming to add to their ever-growing entertainment offering. FAST continues to be an exciting opportunity for Love Nature as we seek out new audiences for our award winning content in the US,” said Carlyn Staudt, global general manager, Love Nature commenting on the launch. “Joining Samsung TV Plus is a significant milestone for our brand as the launch has allowed us to tap into their highly engaged and loyal audience of millions of households.” Love Nature is a joint venture between Blue Ant Media a nd Smithsonian Networks and is available in over 300 million households worldwide, via its branded linear and online platforms available in over 135 countries and through key content partnerships with Sky Nature (UK), Starhub (Singapore), Rogers (Canada), KPN, VodafoneZiggo (Netherlands) and more. The brand aims to bring audiences stories about the natural world that foster a deeper understanding of and connection to the planet. The library of 4K natural history series and documentaries are available on Love Nature’s branded linear and streaming platforms and through partnerships with leading-tier pay-TV platforms and streamers.Samsung TV Plus users will have free, instant access to Love Nature’s original series and documentaries, including Land of Gremlins, Secrets of Wild Australia and Wildlife Icons. Device owners can also access Love Nature on select Samsung Galaxy mobile devices through the Galaxy Store and Google Play app stores and via their 2016 – 2021 Samsung TVs in the app section. Love Nature’s 4K series and documentaries are also available on Samsung’s owned and operated Clarity 4K channel.Love Nature programming highlights on Samsung TV Plus include: Land of Gremlins (3x60’; 4K), a series that will take viewers to Madagascar where they will discover the island’s endemic species, including the endangered Silky Sifaka lemur and Ploughshare tortoise; Wildlife Icons (14x60’; 4K), which highlights the Big Five of the Savannah, as well as some of Africa’s lesser-known residents; Deadly Australians (4x60’; 4K), a look at the secret lives of Australia’s most notorious killers, including venomous snakes, deadly jellyfish, monster crocs and venom-laden spiders. On Earth Day, Samsung TV Plus users will celebrate with a selection of Love Nature blue chip content, including Marathons of Animal Empires (6x60’; 4K) and Arabian Inferno (5x60’; 4K).Love Nature’s launch on Samsung TV Plus represents the brand’s ongoing expansion into the US via free, ad-supported VOD platforms, which includes recent launches on PrendeTV, XUMO, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV and Tubi TV and more rolling out in the short future.“Audiences around the world are displaying a growing appetite for free programming to add to their ever-growing entertainment offering. FAST continues to be an exciting opportunity for Love Nature as we seek out new audiences for our award winning content in the US,” said Carlyn Staudt, global general manager, Love Nature commenting on the launch. “Joining Samsung TV Plus is a significant milestone for our brand as the launch has allowed us to tap into their highly engaged and loyal audience of millions of households.”