The network will be accessible on the OPPO Find X3 Pro, the latest device in OPPO’s premium product series.

Henry Duan, vice president and president of smartphones at OPPO, said: “OPPO is proud to be the only mobile device provider to participate in the commercialisation of Europe’s first 5G SA network, fulfilling our commitment as a company to bring cutting-edge technology to our customers. As a pioneer in 5G, OPPO will continue to work with industry leaders to increase access to 5G services and create more unique experiences for our users worldwide.”

The commercialisation of the first 5G SA commercial network in Europe marks a milestone in the development of 5G in the region. Standalone 5G is a more complete form of 5G network and is the architecture to which all 5G networks will eventually conform. The theoretical latency of 5G SA is as low as 1ms – marking a vast improvement over that of current non-standalone (NSA) 5G at around 20ms.

Düsseldorf, Münster, and Leipzig will be the first European cities to receive 5G SA coverage, meaning residents or visitors to these cities owning an OPPO Find X3 Pro will be able to access the network after receiving OPPO’s software updates.