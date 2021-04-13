Verizon and Univision have announced a multi-year partnership that can deliver advanced 5G viewing experiences for fans of the US football league, the Liga MX.

Through the partnership, Univision will exclusively launch the TUDN Vision content portal experience, where fans can portal through the stadium with 360-degree camera views and be brought closer to the action with players, spectators and more. Verizon will also work with Univision to virtualise and enhance production processes over 5G, and partner with Univision on an Enhanced Data Analytics feature.

TUDN Vision is a 360-degree portal experience that provides fans with the opportunity to experience exclusive, interactive content from Liga MX games. TUDN Vision will be available in the TUDN mobile app or web browser for fans in the US. The experience will enable fans to portal through the stadium with 360-degree camera views and witness the arrival of players and in-person spectators, player warm-ups and training sessions, post-match conferences, and more.

Said John Nitti, chief media officer, Verizon: “This partnership between Verizon and Univision is a great example of how 5G can be used to power fan experiences and move the future of second screen experiences forward. We know how passionate soccer fans are about the sport, teams and players and this is a great opportunity to enhance the engagement for the audience.”