M6 Group, one of France’s leading TV broadcasters, is bringing its M6 International, TiJi and Gulli Bil Arabi channels to Shahid VIP, the premium, subscription-based service of Arabic streaming platform Shahid.
Part of the MBC GROUP, Shahid is home to original productions from the Arab world, a range of exclusive movies and premieres, as well as the top watched live Arab TV channels. The new partnership is designed to reinforce Shahid VIP’s mission to bring the best content from around the world to its audience through big productions, content acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.
Distributed by Thema, M6 International collates programming from the M6 Group TV channels, with content from the M6, W9, 6ter, Paris Première and Téva offers. The channel features a diversified programme selection gathering culture, entertainment, cooking, reality TV, news and lifestyle. Key programmes include Capital which offers finance and economy; Les Reines du Shopping, fashion docu-reality; Chasseurs d’Appart for real-estate reality; Pekin Express which focuses on adventure reality; current affairs programme 66 Minutes; and science focussed E=M6.
French-speaking TiJi is wholly dedicated to early learning content, aimed at stimulating the imagination, allowing children to explore the world guided by much-loved characters. Animations include Oum le Dauphin Blanc, Loup and Maya l’Abeille. Arabic-speaking Gulli Bil Arabi aims to entertain Arabic-speaking children, with titles centred around fun, discovery and adventure. These include The Adventures of Nasreddin, Suhail and Jamillah & Aladdin.
Distributed by Thema, M6 International collates programming from the M6 Group TV channels, with content from the M6, W9, 6ter, Paris Première and Téva offers. The channel features a diversified programme selection gathering culture, entertainment, cooking, reality TV, news and lifestyle. Key programmes include Capital which offers finance and economy; Les Reines du Shopping, fashion docu-reality; Chasseurs d’Appart for real-estate reality; Pekin Express which focuses on adventure reality; current affairs programme 66 Minutes; and science focussed E=M6.
French-speaking TiJi is wholly dedicated to early learning content, aimed at stimulating the imagination, allowing children to explore the world guided by much-loved characters. Animations include Oum le Dauphin Blanc, Loup and Maya l’Abeille. Arabic-speaking Gulli Bil Arabi aims to entertain Arabic-speaking children, with titles centred around fun, discovery and adventure. These include The Adventures of Nasreddin, Suhail and Jamillah & Aladdin.