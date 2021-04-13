 Orange Poland partners with APG for FTTH | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Orange Poland has entered a 50-50 agreement with APG to roll out fibre in areas where access to very high-speed broadband infrastructure is limited or inexistent.

orangeThe joint venture will integrate 2.4 million lines, including 1.7 million households that will be deployed over the next five years.

The transaction values the joint venture at €605 million. As a result, Orange Poland will receive €303 million from APG, of which 65% will be transferred on closing and the rest between 2022 and 2026 as the deployment plan advances.

Orange Poland says the project will allow it to pursue its fibreoptic rollout strategy by sharing investment costs.

