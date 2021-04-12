Media technology and video transport solutions provider LTN Global, has launched what it says is a market-first universal signalling solution that delivers ad decisioning and ad signalling system integration that enables national linear addressable advertising across all platforms.
Explaining the reasons for the launch of LTN Target, the company said that fragmentation in distribution platforms and ad decisioning systems, as well as manual workflows, have prevented linear channels from running national addressable ads at scale during live linear broadcasts.
LTN Target is said to integrate “seamlessly” with all parts of the advertising ecosystem to enable linear addressable advertising on any network, platform and workflow. It is designed to enable media companies to launch addressable advertising and maximise the value of their ad inventory without disrupting the viewing experience.
Key capabilities of the product include frame-accurate signalling to ensure the replacement of an ad with the addressable creative is invisible to the viewer; contextual metadata and precision advertising data that allows addressable advertising to safely coexist with traditional linear advertising; cross-platform signalling that enables the same addressable ad to play across multiple platforms simultaneously; workflow automation.
LTN Target also aims to offer interoperability at scale by acting as an automated translation layer and communications proxy between the various disparate systems in the advertising ecosystem. It interoperates with all ad decision providers, addressable platforms, broadcast automation, traffic, and scheduling systems. LTN Target delivers frame-accurate timing that meets the insertion and distribution infrastructure requirements, using video watermarks, in-band and out-of-band SCTE 104/35, and DASH/X-Links.
“After decades of work, scalable national addressable TV advertising is finally here for linear networks — and the early adopters are going to enjoy a windfall in 2021,” said LTN Global executive chairman and co-founder Malik Khan. “We’re excited to be part of the early stages of the addressable advertising revolution. LTN Target is the only automated universal signalling solution that integrates with all the parts of the TV ecosystem to enable the scale needed to attract advertisers. Our customers have already used Target to deploy their first campaigns and are looking to make their ad inventory even more valuable through increasingly sophisticated data enhancements.”
LTN Global is also working closely with the VIZIO-led Open Addressable Ready (OAR) consortium to define technical standards for TV programmers and platforms to deliver more relevant advertising experiences within linear and on-demand formats on smart TVs.
