Adding to its international network of production teams, companies and labels that covers over 30 countries, global scripted and unscripted creator, producer and distributor Fremantle has increased its stake in leading Israeli production firm Abot Hameiri to 100%.
Abot Hameiri is one of the leading entertainment producers in Israel with many of their original formats topping the local ratings and travelling globally. Founded in 2006 and headed by Eitan Abot and Guy Hameiri, the Tel Aviv-based producer is behind a number of award-winning programmes across the scripted, entertainment and reality space. Fremantle had acquired a 51% stake of the company in 2016.
The company’s original IP includes shows such as: Power Couple, produced in 14 markets and Hear Me, Love Me, See Me, produced in 12 markets to date. In 2020, Abot Hameiri launched their latest reality dating format: Find Me Somebody To Love, which premiered on Reshet 13 as the highest-rated show of the week for the channel and was quickly recommissioned for a second season. The company is also the Israeli producer for global formats such as Got Talent, Survivor and The X Factor which will return on Reshet 13 this summer with Simon Cowell in place as a judge alongside Eurovision winner Netta.
Abot Hameiri is also a growing scripted producer, behind international successes such as, Shtisel, of which season three just launched globally on Netflix and The Attaché (pictured), which following a number of sales led by Fremantle, recently premiered on premium streaming platforms including Starzplay in Europe and Acorn TV in the US. Other scripted projects in development include Bibi, a high-end TV series on the life of the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu written by award-winning screenwriter Kirk Ellis, as well as, Prisoner X, a drama series based on the true story of Mossad recruit Ben Zygier.
“We are very excited to see Abot Hameiri continue to grow within the Fremantle family. Israel is a highly creative country and through our partnership with Fremantle, the team at Abot Hameiri has been able to showcase this and bring genre-defining shows to the wider international market,” said Guy Hameiri commenting on the deal. “By marrying our flourishing multi-genre development slate with the expertise, experience and creative global network that Fremantle has to offer, we are certain we will continue to produce premium scripted, entertainment and factual programming for audiences worldwide.”
The acquisition of Abot Hameiri forms part of Fremantle’s stated strategy to invest in production companies around the world to source “the best creative ideas”, partner with new and exciting talent and increase capabilities in local markets. The deal will see Abot Hameiri sit alongside other Fremantle labels such Danish scripted label Miso, Dutch label Fiction Valley, Italian producers Wildside and The Apartment, French label Kwai, amongst others.
“Guy and Eitan are the perfect example of creative talent at its best, and we are incredibly proud that their vision, constant innovation and impeccable execution is now fully part of the Fremantle family,” remarked Fremantle chief operating officer Andrea Scrosati. “The potential of the IP, of the stories and of the talent which the team at Abot Hameiri bring together is huge and I have no doubt that the incredible success the company has enjoyed in Israel and internationally will continue to grow globally, thanks to the continued support and interaction with our teams in global entertainment, global scripted and distribution.”
The company’s original IP includes shows such as: Power Couple, produced in 14 markets and Hear Me, Love Me, See Me, produced in 12 markets to date. In 2020, Abot Hameiri launched their latest reality dating format: Find Me Somebody To Love, which premiered on Reshet 13 as the highest-rated show of the week for the channel and was quickly recommissioned for a second season. The company is also the Israeli producer for global formats such as Got Talent, Survivor and The X Factor which will return on Reshet 13 this summer with Simon Cowell in place as a judge alongside Eurovision winner Netta.
Abot Hameiri is also a growing scripted producer, behind international successes such as, Shtisel, of which season three just launched globally on Netflix and The Attaché (pictured), which following a number of sales led by Fremantle, recently premiered on premium streaming platforms including Starzplay in Europe and Acorn TV in the US. Other scripted projects in development include Bibi, a high-end TV series on the life of the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu written by award-winning screenwriter Kirk Ellis, as well as, Prisoner X, a drama series based on the true story of Mossad recruit Ben Zygier.
“We are very excited to see Abot Hameiri continue to grow within the Fremantle family. Israel is a highly creative country and through our partnership with Fremantle, the team at Abot Hameiri has been able to showcase this and bring genre-defining shows to the wider international market,” said Guy Hameiri commenting on the deal. “By marrying our flourishing multi-genre development slate with the expertise, experience and creative global network that Fremantle has to offer, we are certain we will continue to produce premium scripted, entertainment and factual programming for audiences worldwide.”
The acquisition of Abot Hameiri forms part of Fremantle’s stated strategy to invest in production companies around the world to source “the best creative ideas”, partner with new and exciting talent and increase capabilities in local markets. The deal will see Abot Hameiri sit alongside other Fremantle labels such Danish scripted label Miso, Dutch label Fiction Valley, Italian producers Wildside and The Apartment, French label Kwai, amongst others.
“Guy and Eitan are the perfect example of creative talent at its best, and we are incredibly proud that their vision, constant innovation and impeccable execution is now fully part of the Fremantle family,” remarked Fremantle chief operating officer Andrea Scrosati. “The potential of the IP, of the stories and of the talent which the team at Abot Hameiri bring together is huge and I have no doubt that the incredible success the company has enjoyed in Israel and internationally will continue to grow globally, thanks to the continued support and interaction with our teams in global entertainment, global scripted and distribution.”