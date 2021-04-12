In the latest deal with an Asian broadcaster for the just commenced all electric car racing series, Taiwanese broadcaster ELTA will show all of the championship’s X Prix live in both Chinese and English on its Sports channel.
With head offices in Taipei, ELTA TV was launched in 2008 to provide Taiwan with a high-quality relay of varied top-level sporting events which have included FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League – the station is also confirmed as Taiwan’s official broadcaster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Like many parts of the world, severe weather has taken its toll on Taiwan. In the last century, the island’s urban areas have experienced double the global average temperature rise. That coupled with rising sea levels could submerge one-third of Greater Taipei within two generations. In addition, typhoons are becoming increasingly frequent and devastating vulnerable communities in the south.
And as well as highlighting environmental issues such as rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Some of the biggest names in motorsport have founded teams including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with teams X44 and Rosberg X Racing respectively. Fellow Formula One star Jenson Button has not only founded a team – JBXE – but will also be behind the wheel. Teams will be gender balanced.
Following the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia, the series will subsequently visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December).
The new deal will also see audiences in Taiwan able to access Extreme E’s behind-the-scenes magazine show and the documentaries on its subscription VOD platform. Commenting on the forthcoming coverage ELTA CEO Sally Chen said: “ELTA has strived for professionalism and richness in passion for sports throughout the years, and it is of great honour for ELTA to help bring awareness of climate crisis through broadcasting Extreme E on MOD platform. ELTA's faithful audiences know that we have continued to try our very best on achieving quality performance on sports broadcasting and also taking part in changing for the better. Bringing Extreme E to our audience will be a fine example of such dedication.”
“Extreme E is an incredibly entertaining format that shows the potential of electric vehicle technology through thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing. By shining a spotlight on the environmental crisis this way, we hope not only to raise awareness but also highlight changes that can be made to live a less carbon-intensive lifestyle and protect the planet,” remarked Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E. “I’m really excited to bring Extreme E’s innovative broadcast product to the Taiwanese audience – we look forward to telling the stories of the race, the environment and the people involved.”
In addition to ELTA TV, Extreme E will be available from over 40 global broadcasters such as SABC Tencent ITV, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe.
