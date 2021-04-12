Having been an incumbent rights holder of the crown jewels of televised football for Turkey since 2015/16, SARAN Media Group has expanded its multiyear partnership with UEFA for three more years of the Champions League in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
The new partnership will provide coverage of not only of the UEFA Champions League but also the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Super Cup on television for viewers in above mentioned territories, starting from 2021/22 to 2023/24 inclusive.
With the agreement,SARAN Media Group will hold exclusive live, delayed, highlights and clips rights across all existing platforms, including TV, online and mobile within the territories.
