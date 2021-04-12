In a stark indication of just how strong the industry is right now after a year of remarkable growth, a study from Ampere Analysis has revealed that there are now more subscriptions to services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ than there are people in the US.
Indeed, the study calculated that are now nearly 340 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD)/OTT contracts in the US, more than the population of 330 million. Ampere observed that in 2020, pay-TV penetration dropped below 60% for the first time, down from more than 80% at the beginning of 2015, with consumers increasingly shifting to SVOD services. Alongside growth from the pandemic, 2020 also saw the US launch of both Peacock and HBO Max which grew the market even further.
Looking at the drivers for the rapid growth, the study noted that the pandemic and stay-at-home measures, the launch of new studio-backed subscription services, and increased rates of stacking in the US all contributed to the US reaching this milestone in Q1 of this year.
The study also found that nearly three-fifths (57%) of US Internet users say that VOD services were the main way they watch TV and film and over a quarter of Internet users in the US now report using five or more SVoD service. Globally, the US has the highest level of reported binge watching of any developed market, and furthermore, over two-thirds of US online consumers regularly binge watch TV.
“As consumers shift away from pay-TV and more streaming services enter the market, service stacking continues to grow as consumers curate their own content portfolios, leading the overall number of subscriptions to overtake the number of people in Q1 2021,” remarked Ampere Analysis research manager Toby Holleran. “In our latest US consumer wave, the average SVOD household took more than four services, and with the more recent launch of services such as Paramount+ and discovery+, this could grow even further as 2021 progresses.”
