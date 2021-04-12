Hercai is the Turkish story of an impossible love born of vengeance between two families with thousands of years of history. Miran is seeking revenge for his parents’ death so he plans to marry, and destroy, Reyyan, the daughter from the family responsible for that death. Unexpectedly he falls in love with Reyyan. Will this change the plan?

SynProNize co-founder Nitin Michael said: “SynProNize is extremely pleased to leverage our strong industry networks to both source and license premium dramas such as the fantastic series we are bringing into Pakistan. TVOne gets to offer its discerning viewers a stellar production, which has enjoyed great success in Turkey and elsewhere. Its audiences are sure to enjoy the program.”

ATV’s Müge Akar, Content Sales Deputy Manager, stated “ATV is thrilled that SynProNize has shared our beloved series Hercai with Pakistan audiences at TVOne. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Hasnaa and Nitin for future collaborations. We believe Hercai will be a milestone in terms of Turkish drama sales to Pakistan.”