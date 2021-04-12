Zee and TBS have entered into a partnership to collaborate and curate content using their speciality in dramas, documentaries, variety shows and movies, for India and Japan, as well as the global market.

Both companies will also be exploring new business opportunities using their entertainment resources.

The first project is a culinary travelogue – The Spiceman Trails: Asia, which delves into the spice roots and routes across Asia, starting in Japan and moving onward to South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and finally India.

Sunita Uchil, chief business officer of Zee Plus, the International Co-Productions & Format unit, said: “The Spiceman Trails: Asia is an innovative and exciting format with a universal appeal. This is an ambitious project travelling across the largest continent in the world and we are thrilled to partner with an accomplished broadcaster as Tokyo Broadcasting System. The Spiceman Trails, Asia is one of the four seasons planned by Zee Plus on this series.”

Added Takahiro Kawata, GM of the International Business Center at TBS: “We are delighted to be partnering with Zee Plus on this exciting new format and are confident that this will be the first of many more such exciting projects we will collaborate on. With collective effort, we hope to create contents that fascinate people all over the world. We would like to take this opportunity to further develop our good relationship with Zee.”