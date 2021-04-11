In a pre-MIP-TV deal, the first series of the premium drama Dry Water has been acquired by IVI from UK-based distributor DCD Rights for its feed of 15 countries across Russia, CIS and the Baltics.









Described as a 'gripping drama' of revenge and murder, the second series of Dry Water takes up the story after the shocking end to the first series and stars, alongside Victoria Guerra (Casanova Variations, Wilde Wedding), Monti Castiñeiras (Néboa, Fariña/Cocaine Coast), Sergio Pazos (Caiga Quien Caiga, Serramoura) and Adriano Luz (Mysteries Of Lisbon, Night Train to Lisbon).

The second series of Dry Water (8 x 60') sees a traumatised detective Teresa (Guerra) pick up Fran's investigation into the notorious Galdón familiy. She's certain that Mauro, the family patriarch, has ties to arms trafficking – but how to prove it? Meanwhile, Mauro desperately seeks revenge for his son's murder, coming into further conflict with the police as a result. As each pursuit comes to a head in the present, Teresa unexpectedly finds herself digging deeper into the past, and a moment that ties Mauro and Lázaro to the death of her father, Joâo.

The Spanish/Portuguese drama co-production is produced by Portocabo and SPi with the participation of RTP, HBO Spain & Portugal and TVG Galicia. The first series of the drama was previously picked up in Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

Commenting on the deal, DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams said: "Dry Water is a prestige drama jointly created by two of the leading producers in Southern Europe with the support of their public broadcasters, along with HBO. This unique creative and financial arrangement has facilitated the production of a premium drama series which highlights the talent of the region to global viewers."