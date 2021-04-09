In what it calls a pan-regional launch on the Apple TV app that cements a successful expansion of its SVOD service in the region, MGM’s on-demand subscription service is now available to customers across select countries in Latin America through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app.
MGM’s service offers subscribers in the region access to big franchises, fan favourites and box office hits from the studio’s catalogue across both film and TV. This includes blockbuster action films ranging from The Hobbit Trilogy to the latest instalment of The Magnificent Seven and Robocop (2014); comedies like 21 and 22 Jump Street, Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde: Red White and Blonde; romance and drama films The Vow, If I Stay, Me Before You; and popular TV series include Stargate Atlantis and Stargate SG1.
The service is now available through Apple TV channels in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil. Pricing on the service varies across the region.
Customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to the service on the Apple TV app which runs on a number of platforms such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
“We are excited that the MGM service is now available through Apple TV channels and that we have the opportunity to extend our reach by introducing our extensive library of hit films and TV series to additional audiences across the globe,” said Chris Ottinger, president of worldwide television distribution and acquisitions at MGM.
