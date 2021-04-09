Following the tender process for the media rights to the football tournament in the country, Italian national public service broadcaster Rai has been awarded the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The event to be held Qatar will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and it will be particularly unique as the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the first to take place in November/December. With ultra-modern venues, unprecedented playing conditions and a compact event footprint, the host nation will offer a unique platform for the tournament but there will the traditional format of 32 participating teams and 64 matches, offering a group stage followed by a knockout phase.
Rai has been awarded multi-platform rights across television, digital and radio, and will provide a broadcast platform for the tournament. In addition to making all 64 matches available live in the territory, Rai will also offer support programming, including highlights and magazine programming. At least 28 matches of the tournament, including the opening match, final and both semi-finals, will be shown on the broadcaster’s flagship channel, Rai 1, meeting FIFA’s objectives of providing large exposure for its competitions.
“After a very competitive tender process, we are pleased to have concluded a deal with a strong media partner in Italy for the FIFA World Cup 2022,” said FIFA’s director of media rights and content services, Jean-Christophe Petit, commenting on the award. “We look forward to working with Rai to make this unique FIFA World Cup a great success and create an unforgettable experience for all Italian fans.”
Rights to the tournament are still available in certain territories. FIFA launched a tender for the competition’s media rights in Greece earlier this month, which is due to close on 20 April.
Rai has been awarded multi-platform rights across television, digital and radio, and will provide a broadcast platform for the tournament. In addition to making all 64 matches available live in the territory, Rai will also offer support programming, including highlights and magazine programming. At least 28 matches of the tournament, including the opening match, final and both semi-finals, will be shown on the broadcaster’s flagship channel, Rai 1, meeting FIFA’s objectives of providing large exposure for its competitions.
“After a very competitive tender process, we are pleased to have concluded a deal with a strong media partner in Italy for the FIFA World Cup 2022,” said FIFA’s director of media rights and content services, Jean-Christophe Petit, commenting on the award. “We look forward to working with Rai to make this unique FIFA World Cup a great success and create an unforgettable experience for all Italian fans.”
Rights to the tournament are still available in certain territories. FIFA launched a tender for the competition’s media rights in Greece earlier this month, which is due to close on 20 April.