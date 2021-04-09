Norwegian operator Telenor and compatriot TV steaming technology provider Norigin Media have been chosen among others to be part of the 5GMediaHUB Consortium which aims to accelerate the validation of innovative 5G-empowered media and entertainment applications.
5GMediaHUB is a Horizon 2020 project with multiple partners from eleven European countries within academic, multimedia, IT and telecommunications sectors.
The project will take place over the next three years and its ultimate goal is to become a world leader in 5G and the consortium is funded by the European Commission and coordinated by the Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya (CTTC). The aim is to provide opportunity to third party application developers of media services to try, test and validate their media applications by using the 5GMediaHUB experimentation facility, in order to decrease the time needed for an enterprise to make its services available to end-users.
The 5GMediaHUB will build two separate testing and validation platforms on the 5G testbeds from Telenor in Norway and CTTC in Spain. The 5G services experimentation facility is intended to provide a secure, multi-tenant service execution and network applications (NetApps) development environment.
Norigin Media’s role is to support all streaming video related application cases. Commenting on the firm’s participation, CEO Ajey Anand said: “Norigin Media is glad to be a part of this European consortium and will contribute with our video streaming technology expertise. Experiments are planned around key areas of low latency streaming, 5G network slicing, 8K streaming as well as AR and VR streaming distribution. The outcomes of this project will have a great impact on the European media industry as it helps quickly launch services over 5G to consumers.”
“In 5GMediaHub we capitalise on the experience from previous 5G projects in network slicing and orchestration,” added 5GMediaHub Project Coordinator Christos Verikoukis, from Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya. “Existing well-established 5G platforms will be extended during the project in order to test third party media services to enable the EU to achieve its goal to become a world leader in 5G.”
“We see great potential in collaborating with partners in 5GMediaHUB for the next three years. Together, we can explore how to more easily integrate third party applications in 5G deployments, and assess whether 5G media services, such as virtual and augmented reality, work for innovative media content production and distribution,” remarked Patrick Waldemar, vice president, Telenor Research. “It’s still early days, but we’re excited to get started.”
The project will take place over the next three years and its ultimate goal is to become a world leader in 5G and the consortium is funded by the European Commission and coordinated by the Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya (CTTC). The aim is to provide opportunity to third party application developers of media services to try, test and validate their media applications by using the 5GMediaHUB experimentation facility, in order to decrease the time needed for an enterprise to make its services available to end-users.
The 5GMediaHUB will build two separate testing and validation platforms on the 5G testbeds from Telenor in Norway and CTTC in Spain. The 5G services experimentation facility is intended to provide a secure, multi-tenant service execution and network applications (NetApps) development environment.
Norigin Media’s role is to support all streaming video related application cases. Commenting on the firm’s participation, CEO Ajey Anand said: “Norigin Media is glad to be a part of this European consortium and will contribute with our video streaming technology expertise. Experiments are planned around key areas of low latency streaming, 5G network slicing, 8K streaming as well as AR and VR streaming distribution. The outcomes of this project will have a great impact on the European media industry as it helps quickly launch services over 5G to consumers.”
“In 5GMediaHub we capitalise on the experience from previous 5G projects in network slicing and orchestration,” added 5GMediaHub Project Coordinator Christos Verikoukis, from Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya. “Existing well-established 5G platforms will be extended during the project in order to test third party media services to enable the EU to achieve its goal to become a world leader in 5G.”
“We see great potential in collaborating with partners in 5GMediaHUB for the next three years. Together, we can explore how to more easily integrate third party applications in 5G deployments, and assess whether 5G media services, such as virtual and augmented reality, work for innovative media content production and distribution,” remarked Patrick Waldemar, vice president, Telenor Research. “It’s still early days, but we’re excited to get started.”