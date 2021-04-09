Research from Hoppr has revealed that as many as 87.4% of network service providers (NSPs) believe that programmatic advertising delivered through smart/connected TVs and/or customer premises equipment will be an important source of revenue for network service providers and pay-TV operators in Europe.





connected TVs by consumers across Europe through the pandemic year of 2020 has created an intelligent infrastructure that allows pay-TV operators and network service providers to deliver highly targeted messages to connected-home audiences in an automated manner," said Hoppr CEO Cyril Daoud commenting on the research. Our first annual survey of European operators reveals a thriving new business model that is creating much more intimate ties between consumers and brands. European service providers are in an ideal position to tailor engaging advertising content with a level of precision and transparency that is already revolutionising the industry."