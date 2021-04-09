Content delivery network and video streaming solutions provider Broadpeak is deploying its CDN technology on AWS Wavelength for streamlined video delivery over the 5G network.

By using Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and AWS Wavelength, which brings AWS services to the edge of the 5G network, thereby minimising the latency to connect to an application from a mobile device, Broadpeak's local cache servers can directly serve the video traffic requested by local 5G devices instead of having the content streamed from a more distant location.

Using this approach to streaming, video service and content providers can dynamically manage and precisely adjust their CDN capacity based on localized spikes in consumer demand.

Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak, said: "Video streaming is soaring, and with the global rollout of 5G infrastructure, the industry needs more efficient methods for video delivery over next-gen mobile networks. As leaders in 5G and cloud video delivery technologies, we're excited to help pave that path.

“We see MEC as a key enabler for providing a more compelling quality of experience for video streaming over 5G networks. By running our local edge caches on AWS Wavelength, Broadpeak will empower the delivery of immersive experiences, such as 4K video and virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, which are difficult to scale to large audiences today."