Its biggest launch to date features five new phones – the Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, and Nokia C20 – that have been streamlined into three distinct lines: the top of the range Nokia X-series, intermediate G-series and entry-level C-series.

The Nokia X20 and X10 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform and have three years of security and software updates, designed to encourage sustainable consumption, extend product lifecycle and reduce e-waste.

The wall charger and headphones have been removed from the sales boxes, helping to tackle the 12,000 tonnes of e-waste generated by mobile phone chargers in the EU. If needed, wall chargers can be purchased from Nokia.com. All money raised will be donated to CLEAR RIVERS, a charity that works to clear plastic waste out of international waterways.

The G-series comes with three-day battery life – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone. The G20 comes with a 48MP camera and immersive OZO surround audio.The G10, meanwhile, has a triple rear camera and advanced imaging with AI-enhanced shooting modes.

The C-series has Android 11TM (Go edition), adding up to 20% faster speeds, and improved security features, as well as Nokia smartphone durability with quarterly security updates for two years. The Nokia C20, the most affordable device from the new launches, comes with features that include a front and rear LED flash.



“For our team, innovative thinking is about unlocking high-value experiences to those who may have not had access to them before. Millions of people rely on a Nokia device for their everyday needs, from basic connectivity to payments and creativity. We care about people trusting their phone. That’s why our industry-leading security offering runs across the new X, G and C ranges – everyone deserves to feel safe.

“We care about people keeping their phone for longer. These products are built to last inside and out, thanks to our upgrade promises and superior durability. And we want people to continue to love their phone. The X-series allows us to offer the benefits of our high-end partnerships with Qualcomm and ZEISS Optics," commented Stephen Taylor, CMO, HMD Global.



"Finding that perfect balance between specs and affordability is what the G-series is all about. The C-series, meanwhile, thrives on delivering ultra-high value tech to the smartphone market. I’m proud of the niche we’ve carved within this extremely competitive market.”