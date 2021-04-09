Pushing further its reach and relevance in global football, sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV has acquired exclusive live streaming rights to the World Cup 2022 qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL.
Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but the agreement will comprise a partnership with the 10 South American teams’ rights holders. The top four teams competing within CONMEBOL, one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, will qualify for Qatar. In addition to CONMEBOL, fuboTV will stream qualifying matches through its carriage of other channel partners.
fuboTV acquired the rights to exclusive over-the-top (OTT) live streaming rights only for the remaining 70 matches, including Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Match windows are currently scheduled to begin in June 2021 with several additional match windows through 2021 and into early 2022. The company will also re-air and highlight rights.
To bolster its coverage, fuboTV will produce original programming, including pre-, half-time and post-match shows, to air throughout the season.
“Our mission is to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering,” commented David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV. “By offering the best of South American soccer in advance of Qatar 2022, we are further differentiating fuboTV’s sports-first content portfolio enabling us to engage with more consumers than ever before.”
