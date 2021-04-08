With an increasing demand for international content from audiences around the world, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) Distribution’s has embarked upon a major enhancement of its sales catalogue with the addition of 400 hours of factual content from the Smithsonian Channel.
ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution acts as the distributor for the studio’s production arm, which has bases in Latin America, Europe and the UK, as well as VIS KIDS, Ananey and Brazilian comedy indie and web streamer Porta Dos Fundos. The division also distributes content from VCNI’s brands and covers global sales, which includes original productions, co-productions, formats sold for local adaptations and sale of ready-made content.
The VIS unscripted content slate continues to expand, now representing the Smithsonian Channel catalogue. It features stories and documentaries coming from the resources and traditions of the Smithsonian Institution. Titles included in the move include Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters (pictured), Making Tracks on Mars and Virus Hunting: Cave to Covid.
The distributor also announced several factual deals with partners around the world, including with American Public Television, Canal+ and more.
“The Smithsonian Channel’s reputable brand and broad range of content is the perfect addition to our now unrivalled factual slate,” commented Lauren Marriott, senior vice president of ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution. “As we continue to expand our sales portfolio across all genres, we aim to evolve and build to match the growing desires of our global audiences.”
“The demand for proven, high-quality programming has never been higher. We're proud to partner with ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution to bring our world-class brand and premium titles to new audiences worldwide," added James Blue, senior vice president and head of Smithsonian Channel.
