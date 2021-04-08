Live event productions solutions and services provider CP Communications has continued to expand its Red House Streaming (RHS) CamSTREAM product family to meet changing REMI production requirements.
The new addition, CamSTREAM SRT, is an all-in-one remote production and streaming solution built specifically for modern live sports and news production challenges. It is designed to provide content creators with a turnkey solution including PTZ camera and tripod, video encoder and return monitor to remotely shoot, record and stream live content. Benefits are said to include quick deployment, ease of use, and cost-efficiency for at-home productions, requiring only a public internet connection to stream acquired contact to a studio or the web.
CamSTREAM SRT also integrates technologies and features designed to address the latency and quality challenges common with live sports and news productions and the product is the first RHS CamSTREAM system to use the secure reliable transport (SRT) open-source video transport protocol. Developed and pioneered by Haivision, the technology optimises streaming performance across public internet connections.
The new product is also the first RHS CamSTREAM system to integrate Haivision’s Makito X2 encoder, which supports ultra-low latency streams and establishes a secure VPN tunnel to and from the studio over a local area network (LAN). When paired with a Haivision Makito X2 decoder, users have return video to the onboard 10-inch monitor along with IFB audio. The Makito X2 encoder can be swapped for a Mobile Viewpoint Agile Airlink bonded cellular encoding solution where LAN connections are unavailable. CP Communications is a North American distributor for both Haivision and Mobile Viewpoint products.
Explaining the launch, CP Communications CEO Kurt Heitmann emphasised that stream latency was the chief concern for sports and news customers that were still adapting to REMI production models. “Round-trip latency is the pain point for all content creators, including today’s biggest broadcasters,” he remarked. “We can now offer our customers SRT streams that reduce latency to below 500 milliseconds. This lays the foundation for real-time, two-way conversations that engage and excite viewers, even when the play-by-play announcer, colour commentator, or news anchor is working from home. SRT streams relegate the traditional obvious delays of live reporting and sportscasting to the past.”
Heitmann added that reporters can rapidly deploy CamSTREAM SRT in the field and transmit footage back to the studio without the need for a camera operator or news van. The company also confirmed that one of North America’s largest broadcast networks has purchased three systems, which will be used for REMI productions in support of live, televised baseball games.
