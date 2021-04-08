Ratcheting up the momentum of its rollout of the next generation comms network, UK comms operator EE provider is switching on 5G in 35 new UK towns and cities, bringing total place count to 160.
The move comes as the UK eases out of lockdown restrictions and non-essential retail stores, hospitality venues and attractions reopen. And also as says the operator appetite for 5G technology continues to soar, with the provider on track to rack up its millionth active 5G customer milestone this month.
In its new rollout, EE has added outdoor 5G coverage to some of the UK’s most popular tourist landmarks, historical sites and coastal locations. These include Brighton Pier, Exeter Cathedral, Norwich Cathedral, Paignton Sands, Sandbanks Beach, Poole, Swansea Maritime Quarter & Swansea Bay; V&A Museum, Dundee; York Minster & York Museum Gardens. In addition 5G is coming to towns including Aylesbury, Ayr, Blackburn, Chester, Exeter, Harrogate, Lincoln, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Portsmouth, Runcorn, Southport, Stoke-on-Trent, Wigan and York.
As it celebrates achieving the milestone of reaching one million active 5G customers – that is those which have a 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device – the company revealed that London, Birmingham and Manchester were the top three home cities of those using EE’s 5G network.
EE says that with the new spectrum it acquired in the first stage of Ofcom’s 5G auction in March 2021, it will expand and enhance its 5G network once rolled out into the network.
“We’ve announced that we’ve switched on our award-winning 5G network in a further 35 towns and cities across the UK, fulfilling the commitment we set last year to double our 5G place count,” commented Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, and parent company of EE. “With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions expected in the coming weeks and months, the increased capacity and faster speeds of our 5G network will ensure our customers stay connected as footfall starts to increase in historically busy places.”
