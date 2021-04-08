The partnerships will enable FreeWheel’s media managed services teams to offer expanded measurement and reporting capabilities for agencies and advertisers, and also leverage the brand and sales lift capabilities of Adalyser and TVSquared to offer media buyers comprehensive performance insights into the uplift generated by their TV campaigns.



From this, media buyers can track patterns and trends they can build on to optimise their campaigns’ effectiveness. Happydemics will provide detailed insights into viewers’ response to TV ads, in particular, the impact that campaigns have on key brand metrics, such as ad recall, awareness and consideration.

“Media buyers have always relied on TV as a key channel to reach highly engaged consumers," remarked Stefanie Briec, director, demand sales UK and international of FreeWheel. "As the industry continues to make progress in the convergence of linear and digital, it’s crucial for media buyers to have more accurate attribution tools to make confident and fully informed decisions on the most effective channels to reach their campaign KPIs. These attribution partnerships are the first of a number of initiatives planned for 2021, which will continue to enhance FreeWheel’s offering for our clients in Europe.”