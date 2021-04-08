High performance content delivery specialist Varnish Software is now partnering with Intel to integrate its Edge Cloud software with Intel Select Solutions for Visual Cloud Delivery Network.

The Intel Select Solution is a validated, deployment-ready reference architecture and specification for a high-performance CDN and is workload-optimised for critical live streaming and VOD use cases across vRAN, NFVi and CDN environments.

Varnish Edge Cloud technology, as a part of the Intel Select Solution, can provide up to 200Gbps throughput. This translates to as many as 40,000 simultaneous users streaming HD video encoded at 5Mbps.



By offering this blueprint for a software-optimised, high-performance CDN, Varnish Software believes that it is shortening deployment times and bringing "much-needed" agility for operating in a busy and competitive environment.

“Meeting increasing network demands while growing revenue requires service providers to transform their networks and keep costs low," said CEO Lars Larsson. "Integrating our Edge Cloud software into the solution does just this, giving CoSPs the power to move content delivery to the edge of their networks and build services more tuned to today’s critical streaming workloads.

“With the highest throughput numbers available industry-wide, Varnish’s pedigree and high-performance content distribution technology is a key part of the solution, and we’re excited to continue working alongside Intel to solve emerging CDN and Edge Compute challenges.”

Lynn Comp, vice president, Intel Data Platforms Group, GM, Visual Infrastructure Division & NPG Strategy added: “The Intel Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network (CDN) is specifically designed to address the increase in visual workloads, such as live streaming and video on demand. The integration of Varnish Edge Cloud into the Intel Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network helps customers accelerate CDN time to deployment to more quickly bring high-quality streaming experiences to vast audiences, while providing cost advantages.”