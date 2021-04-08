 Broadband outshines pay-TV in Western Europe | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Revealing the growing and seemingly unstoppable importance of high-speed broadband for homes in the region, a Digital TV Research study has found that while traditional pay-TV subscribers in Western Europe are set for a continued fall, OTT and IPTV uptake is rising.
Sky 2021 content 25 Jan 2021
In its Western Europe Pay-TV Forecasts report, the analyst notes how European operators shifted their emphasis from premium TV to high-speed broadband delivery. This it says is particularly true in Denmark and Italy – which are at opposite ends of the pay-TV penetration spectrum – where most operators promote OTT platforms ahead of traditional pay-TV ones.

The study predicts that the number of Western European pay-TV subscribers will fall by 4 million between 2020 and 2026 to 103 million. By contrast, IPTV is the top pay-TV platform by subscribers and is set to gain 4 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to reach 47 million, with pay satellite TV down by 5 million to 18 million and cable down by 2 million to 37 million.

The Western Europe Pay-TV Forecasts report also forecasts that pay-TV revenues will decline by $4 billion – 15% - between 2020 and 2026 to reach $23 billion. As the pay-TV subscriber count will drop by 4%, so revenues will fall faster revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators.
Verizon
Qligent - Vision Intelligent

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Media Analysis