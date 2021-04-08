With the ambition of simplifying and enhancing streaming TV experiences, super-aggregator ScreenHits TV Limited has unveiled its latest mobile platform on Apple iPads, Android TV, Chromecast and Fire Stick devices.
ScreenHits TV soft launched in beta mode in summer 2020 via desktop and has attracted over 250,000 subscribers to date, with more than 800,000 users having initially registered their interest and growing. The new app helps to streamline the viewing experience and unlike traditional cable solutions, customers can curate their channels and subscriptions, thus only paying for channels they actually want to watch versus contributing monthly to the channels they never watch.
Consumers can use the desktop version for free to integrate their existing subscriptions and for £0.99 pence per month, UK customers can download the app version, which allows them to launch videos from their tablet to their Android TV via Chromecast or their connected TV via Firestick. AppleTV, LG, and Vizio will be available early this summer.
The platform allows subscribers to integrate and manage favourite TV/online streaming subscriptions, AVOD and live channels in a tablet app, desktop versions and soon smart TVs. Consumers can now see what is trending, share recommendations with friends and discover content across all their streaming subscriptions. Users will also have automatic access to premium content channels and live TV.
In addition, the new app will allow subscribers to integrate their existing streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime , Disney+, StarzPlay, Moviesphere, Paramount+, BritBox, MUBI, ITV Hub and BFI Player. Users will also be able to watch live premium channels and TV shows and films with discounts offered across a number of subscriptions with cost savings that ScreenHits TV calculates will be up to 25% per month. Users are also able to share their favourite shows across all platforms with their friends and family and new premium bundles are added regularly.
ScreenHits TV’s initial availability in the US and UK will be the starting point for an international rollout plan across a total of 23 countries over the next year. German speaking countries will launch in Europe along with Southern Europe and Argentina by the end of Q2 2021.
“As more and more consumers are transitioning from traditional TV consumption to app TV, there is no better time to introduce a platform that lets consumers organise and arrange their streaming subscriptions as channels in the way they have become accustomed to,” said ScreenHits TV CEO Rose Adkins Hulse.
“Also, with the opportunity to now view live TV and to consume recorded content (VOD) online, it makes it easier for consumers to integrate all their channels and streaming services into one curated app. With so many options out there and new streaming services launching every day, we want to help ensure that consumers are getting the most out of their subscriptions, discovering new services relevant to their interests and finding their desired content that much quicker.”
