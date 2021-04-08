Enabling it to accelerate the growth of its video data platform and develop API tools for video-level data targeting for connected TV (CTV) and online video, IRIS.TV has completed an $18 million Series B funding round.

Intel Capital led the round on funding into the video data platform specialist, with participation from investors including WISE Ventures, Quest Venture Partners, and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. The round also included Mike Baker, founder and CEO of dataxu (acquired by Roku in 2019), Mike Shehan, founder and CEO of video advertising platform SpotX (merging with Magnite in 2021), and Ari Paparo, CEO of ad tech innovator Beeswax (acquired by Comcast in 2020).

IRIS.TV’s video data platform simplifies the complexity and fragmentation of the video and CTV ecosystem by connecting and unifying video data from any source to power better consumer experiences and drive business outcomes.

Before IRIS.TV, contextual and brand-safety data for videos was only available by analysing the text on a web page, and was an impossibility for connected TV. Now, for the first time, marketers can “think inside the video” with the transparency to confidently buy CTV and premium video inventory based on video-level contextual and brand-safety analysis of the specific topical nature of every video. There are thousands of IRIS-enabled premium publishers around the world, with over 300 billion annual views.

Marcelino Ford-Livene, MD, Intel Capital, commented: “IRIS.TV is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the tremendous growth in online video viewership and the attendant need for brands and publishers to better monetise existing content in a connected TV world. We are excited to be involved in IRIS.TV’s rapid growth in this emerging sector.”

Added IRIS.TV CEO Field Garthwaite: “We are thrilled to have Intel Capital as an investor, which will allow us to build the data infrastructure for the future of video and Connected TV. This investment will allow IRIS.TV to expand operations with a focus on three key areas of growth. First, we’re looking to continue hiring world class talent and developers. Second, we will be expanding our strategic partnerships across the ecosystem to enable marketers and advertisers to utilise video-level data to achieve their business goals. Lastly, we will be investing in new API’s and features to provide the tools publishers, ad platforms, and marketers need to successfully invest in the fast-growing Connected TV space."