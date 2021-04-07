Continuing the expansion of its footprint across Africa with multiple deals with major operators within the region, content provider SPI/FilmBox has inked its first carriage deal with the digital satellite television provider ZAP.
The deal will see several products from SPI’s portfolio available to ZAP subscribers in Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde. Channels included in the deal are: curated arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse, which brings world cinema classics from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa and Fellini to cinema lovers; Gametoon which is dedicated to gaming content; FightBox, which broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts; Fast&FunBox, offering programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; FashionBox which provides content on fashion trends and style; and 360 TuneBox presents new music every week with today’s emerging artists.
“We are delighted to build on our presence in the African continent and especially happy to start this partnership with ZAP, the leading operator in Angola and Mozambique,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. We are excited to see such positive reactions to our channels from the African audience and strongly believe that SPI’s new additions will enrich the ZAP channel offering and engage with audiences who enjoy gaming, music, lifestyle, adrenaline sports, MMA and classical films.
“This partnership with SPI reinforces the commitment that ZAP has with our subscribers, to offer the best content in the world,” added ZAP CEO José Carlos Lourenço. “We’re convinced that SPI channels can help in this matter. The contents quality, originality and irreverence of the channels make this partnership an important step for ZAP to continue offering innovative and revolutionary channels in the market.”
