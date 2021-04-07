As part of its ongoing restructuring focused on direct-to-consumer deliveries and its journey toward becoming a media-tech company, Brazilian media company Globo has formed a seven-year strategic partnership with global IT infrastructure provider Google Cloud.
The deal will see Globo use Google's experience in data management, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as its global, scalable and secure infrastructure, to support the communications company's digital evolution. As part of the agreement, Google Cloud will also help streamline the production and distribution of content, and focus on the optimisation of Globo's digital platforms, with the goal of generating new business opportunities.
As a priority cloud provider, Google Cloud will help Globo use AI, ML, and data analytics technologies to accelerate the company's digital transformation, modernise operations and leverage cloud technologies, in a safe and reliable way. Within the scope of the partnership, Globo will migrate all of its datacentres to Google Cloud, in a bid to enable scale in the production and distribution of media, and in launching new channels. It will also transfer its content to Google Cloud, as well as its digital products and services, such as Globoplay and the “G family” -- G1, GE.com and Gshow.
Globo and Google Cloud have also established a collaboration framework to catalyse the creation of new solutions for emerging consumer demands and opportunities. The first project as part of that co-innovation work, already in progress, will be the customised integration of Globoplay with Android TV OS, with the objective of combining the programming of open TV and online TV. This is intended to result in ways for the public to watch TV Globo via a standard digital signal, creating an integrated TV environment that improves the audience experience and provides new ways to segment to viewers.
“In recent years, we dove deeply into our processes, so that the company was in fact prepared for the many challenges of the future,” said Globo CEO Jorge Nóbrega, explaining the reason for the deal. “This strategic partnership will help us accelerate the main pillars of our transformation, such as focusing on the customer and creating new, more innovative business models. In this sense, we believe that Google Cloud offers us the best solution to face these challenges, bringing innovation and also gains in scale and efficiency to our operation.”
"Our strategic partnership with Globo will bring new innovations to life and will help establish Globo as a true media-tech company," added Robert Enslin, president Google Cloud. "We are incredibly excited to partner with such an important, globally recognised industry leader, and to further the digital evolution of the media and entertainment industry overall. Together, Globo and Google Cloud will focus on developing and delivering best-in-class experiences to users."
