MediaTek and Samsung have launched what they says is the world’s first 8K QLED TV – the Samsung 8K QLED Y21 – powered by MediaTek’s MT7921AU.

The MT7921AU supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 from a single, highly integrated platform. With 1.2 Gbps speeds, it enables smoother streaming and gaming. Wi-Fi 6E is designed to make use of uncongested bandwidth in the 6GHz spectrum and offers numerous advantages over previous Wi-Fi generations, such as significantly faster multi-gigabit data throughput, lower latencies and the latest security and connection reliability features.

“Consumers depend on fast, reliable connectivity, whether they are using their TV for streaming, gaming or following along with workouts," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek corporate senior vice president and GM of the Intelligent Devices Business Group, commenting on teh launch.



"Our collaboration with Samsung has been instrumental in bringing consumers the latest smart TV technology to support these uses and beyond. With our advanced connectivity technologies – including WiFi-6 support – integrated into Samsung’s 8K TVs, we’re driving the premium smart TV segment forward globally.”