Dhow & Anchor, a British gastropub based at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai, is using a full audio and video integration by SONIDO Technology to deliver a makeover.

Gareth Armstrong, owner of SONIDO Technology, commented: “The owner of Dhow & Anchor wanted to redesign the space with new technology that would transform the venue. D&A wanted to create a unique restaurant and bar experience with modern, trendy aesthetics. Before the redesign and retrofit, the venue was very dated. Although the restaurant was a popular venue for expats in the UAE and guests of the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the client wanted to create a contemporary atmosphere.”

The Jumeirah Beach Hotel, a contemporary five-star property, is known for its world-class service, signature dining experiences and unique entertainment. The redesign of D&A had to fit the theme of the hotel’s ambience.

“D&A’s vision for the space was to create a unique entertainment venue with video displays featuring live sporting events and audio capabilities for live DJs and bands. Meanwhile, the restaurant wanted to provide a quality dining experience for restaurant-goers,” explained Armstrong. “We had to design an open-concept space with audio and video integration that was easy to use, flexible, reliable and cost-effective. It was important that the staff could seamlessly manage audio zones and video sources and control each video display wirelessly via an iPad.”

“We selected Visionary’s PacketAV Series because it integrates seamlessly with other solutions for a plug-and-play installation. The new system featured a full upgrade including Dante-enabled indoor audio from QSC, marine-grade outdoor speakers from Martin Audio, video displays from LG and an outdoor LED display. We paired Visionary's PacketAV Matrix Series alongside QSC’s control system for a complete, easy-to-use audio and video routing solution.”