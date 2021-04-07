Electric racing series Extreme E, which made its championship debut in Saudi Arabia at the weekend, has confirmed that China’s CCTV.com broadcasted the Desert X Prix, and will air the remaining four X Prixs on its sports platform.

In addition to being aired live on CCTV.com, Extreme E’s race footage is also available on Cbox and New TV, CMG’s apps.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to have confirmed Extreme E’s broadcast on China’s CCTV.com as well as being available on its state-of-the-art apps, Cbox and New TV - these are hugely exciting technologies that will bring an even greater audience to our championship. One of the missions of Extreme E is to highlight climate issues and encourage change and we can only do that by reaching as many viewers as possible.

“In addition, I’m confident that CCTV’s sport loving viewers will be thrilled by our innovative race format whilst at the same time, be fascinated to learn the stories behind the series.”

Extreme E aims to highlight the climate emergency that is affecting the whole world. By visiting five remote destinations this year, beginning with Saudi Arabia, followed by Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia – all of which have been affected by the climate crisis - the series will shine a spotlight on the devastation caused by environmental issues, and encourage change, whilst leaving behind a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes.

Racers compete in an all-electric SUV, Odyssey 21, to promote the capabilities of e-mobility, and as the leader in electric vehicle production and sales, it is important to bring China on this journey and continue to showcase new technologies.

Races are held without spectators and broadcast as two-hour programmes, in a bid to reduce the championship’s carbon footprint. In addition, the championship will transport equipment for the race by sea on its floating centrepiece, the St Helena, which will soon depart from Saudi Arabia and continue its journey to Senegal for the Ocean X Prix from 29-30 May.