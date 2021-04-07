Spearheading its new factual content slate for the upcoming MIPTV period, UK-based distributor/producer Beyond Rights has acquired critically-acclaimed documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.
Produced by Curious Films for Channel 4, the documentary was created as a tribute to popular TV presenter Caroline Flack, most well-known for hosting Love Island, and delves behind the headlines to reveal a complex woman at odds with her public persona and sensitively explores the pressures that fame, mental health, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life. The documentary combines never-before-seen footage with testimony from lack’s mother, twin sister and her closest friends in an emotional, intimate and candid film celebrating her life and legacy.
The documentary premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on 17 March beating the slot average, attracted 3.1 million consolidated viewers in its first week and achieved a 29% share of young viewers. It now ranks as the second-best performing documentary of all time on the All4 on-demand service behind Leaving Neverland (0-7 day viewing, owned and operated platforms).
Nicola Davey, Beyond Rights’ VP of acquisitions was responsible for obtaining the worldwide rights to the film. Commenting on the acquisition she said: “We are delighted to have acquired this powerful, premium documentary and to be embarking on a new partnership with Curious Films. The company has an enviable track record of producing intimate, revealing, and distinctive programming and Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death builds on that. This film is heart-breaking and honest, demonstrating a light and sensitive touch while covering difficult subjects. While this documentary at its heart is a testament to Caroline, it also shines a stark light on these important matters and, as such, we believe it will readily find a home with international broadcasters and streamers keen to explore different facets of these complex topics.”
Dov Freedman, managing director and co-founder of Curious Films and the documentary’s executive producer added: “Our film is about the life of a highly-talented and much-loved British TV presenter, but its underlying messages about depression and the invasive nature of social media will resonate with audiences everywhere. We are really pleased that our programme will be supported in the international marketplace by Beyond Rights and are hopeful that, as part of Caroline’s legacy, it helps promotes a greater understanding of mental health issues.”
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death was directed by Curious Films’ creative director and co-founder Charlie Russell. It was commissioned by Becky Cadman and Lee McMurray for Channel 4 Factual Entertainment.
